Lahore: Maid tortured to death for eating food stored in refrigerator

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old domestic worker was killed by his employers for eating food stored in the refrigerator without their permission, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting police.

According to details, the house owners in the Defence area of Lahore killed an 11-year-old boy and injured his brother after they eat food from the fridge without the permission of his employers.

Following the incident, the house owners left the two boys in a hospital and fled the scene. One of the boys succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

According to police, they have arrested five accused including Nasrullah, Mehmoodul Hasan and Shazia Bibi. A case was also registered under the murder and other sections against five people involved in the incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and IG police took notice of the incident and summoned a report from concerned authorities.

He has also directed relevant authorities to provide best medical facilities to the deceased boy’s younger brother.

During police interrogation, the accused confessed to torturing the young boys.

