‘Main Aur Tum’ duo Faysal Quraishi, Aijaz Aslam teaming up again!

Faysal Quraishi and Aijaz Aslam, who earlier teamed up for the popular early 2000s sitcom Main Aur Tum, are gearing up to return together on screen for an Eid telefilm.

While not much is known yet about the project, Aslam has been teasing his Instagram followers with videos and pictures of the two on set. “Get ready for fun,” he captioned one post, while another read, “Stay tuned… Kuch naya honay wala have (Something new is about to happen.)”

Apart from Aslam and Quraishi, the evergreen actor Mahnoor Baloch is also a part of the project which is set to air on ARY Digital this Eid ul Azha!

What do you think is cooking? Watch this space for more news about the project!