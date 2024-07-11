‘Main Hoon Na’ sequel is finally happening with Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao?

A viral reunion video of Bollywood actors Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao has left fans manifesting a sequel of their film ‘Main Hoon Na’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A widely-circulated clip on social platforms, featuring the ‘Main Hoon Na’ duo, Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao, is fuelling the excitement of viewers, as it sparked the possibility of a sequel finally being on the cards, after 20 years.

However, to burst your bubble, the clip in discussion is not from the sets of the sequel, but from the filming of an upcoming ad campaign for a local e-commerce company.

The video sees Khan in his Laxman Prasad Sharma look with a black jacket and a bandana, Rao on the other hand looked ever so gorgeous in a skort and cropped blazer set, with an embellished hairband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video has caught the attention of social users, who are busy manifesting the return of Lucky and Sanjana, after two decades, and expressed their wish in the comments section as well.

Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan’s debut directorial ‘Main Hoon Na’, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan, was released in 2004.

The masala entertainer received positive reviews from critics and was also a huge Box Office success, apart from fetching several prestigious awards of the season.

Also Read: From Hrithik Roshan to Nana Patekar: Farah Khan reveals her first choices for ‘Main Hoon Na’