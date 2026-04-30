Mainoo signs new five-year Man Utd contract

Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new contract at Manchester United that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2031, bringing an end to months of uncertainty over his future.

The 21-year-old, who joined United’s academy in 2014, has already made 98 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals, including in the FA Cup final win against Manchester City in 2024.

Mainoo fell out of favour under former boss Ruben Amorim and had a request to leave on loan in August rejected.

He started just one game all season — the League Cup loss to Grimsby on penalties — under the Portuguese, who was sacked in January.

That led to growing speculation that the future of the boyhood United fan could lie away from Old Trafford.

But Mainoo has been rejuvenated under Michael Carrick, who was appointed as head coach until the end of the season after Amorim was fired.

The midfielder has started all but one game since then, playing a key role as United have climbed to third in the Premier League, all but securing a return to the Champions League.

“Manchester United has always been my home — this special club means everything to my family,” said Mainoo.

“I have grown up seeing the impact that our club has on our city, and I relish the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt.”

He added: “We can all feel the momentum building inside the club. I am determined to step up and play my role in helping Manchester United to regularly fight for major trophies in the years ahead.”

Jason Wilcox, United’s director of football, hailed Mainoo as one of the most “naturally gifted young footballers in the world”.

“His technical ability, dedicated professionalism and humble personality make him the perfect role model for our young players and a true credit to our outstanding academy system,” he said.

“We are delighted that Kobbie has extended his stay here and have full confidence that he will develop into one of the best players in the world, ready to play a pivotal role in a Manchester United team challenging for the biggest honours.”

Mainoo has also regained his place in the England set-up under Thomas Tuchel, featuring in friendlies in March against Uruguay and Japan.