MECCA: Repair work on the Kaaba in Masjid al-Haram was completed on Saturday, ARY News reported.

At the onset of the Hajj season, the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba (Kiswa) was raised three meters from the ground. Additionally, maintenance on the interior and exterior walls of the Kaaba was completed within 47 hours.

During the restoration, the beautification of the Maqam-e-Ibrahim was also finalized.

Meanwhile, the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba has been covered on all four sides with white cloth.

Raising the Kiswa is an annual ritual performed to mark the beginning of the Hajj season.

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports is fully prepared for the Hajj 1447H season, with reception services officially commencing today.

Hajj flights from Pakistan, Indonesia, and various other countries are scheduled to begin arriving today.

According to Saudi media, all immigration and customs arrangements have been finalized at various airports to welcome the pilgrims.

Officials stated that immigration counters have been activated across air, land, and sea pathways. All preparations are complete to ensure that the transportation of pilgrims is speedy, organized, and seamless.

The most modern digital systems have been implemented to facilitate pilgrims at all points of entry.

Saudi officials emphasized that waiting times for immigration will be significantly minimized through the use of this advanced technology.

Furthermore, Saudi media reported that specially trained staff will be available 24/7 to provide guidance to pilgrims.

Officials added that all Hajj season operations will be conducted smoothly through the mutual cooperation of all relevant institutions.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia has announced a series of strict penalties targeting individuals attempting to perform Hajj 2026 without official permits, as well as those assisting visit visa holders in undertaking the pilgrimage unlawfully.

Saudi Interior Ministry announced that fines of up to SR100,000 will be imposed on anyone facilitating illegal participation, including those providing accommodation, transportation, or support to individuals overstaying their visas for Hajj purposes.

The penalties will come into force from 1 Dhul Qada (corresponding to 18 April) and remain applicable until 14 Dhul Hijjah.

Under the new regulations, individuals caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj 2026 without a permit face fines of up to SR20,000. The same penalty applies to visit visa holders who enter or attempt to remain in Makkah and the surrounding holy sites during the restricted period.

More severe penalties target facilitators. Anyone applying for a visit visa for individuals intending to perform Hajj illegally, or assisting them in entering or staying in Makkah, may be fined up to SR100,000. This fine may increase depending on the number of violators involved.