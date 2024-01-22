Maira Khan wants THIS Hollywood star to be her follower

Actress and model Maira Khan made news for his statement about Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

Maira Khan appeared on the ARY Zindagi show ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo‘, where she talked about her personal and professional lives. Maira Khan said that she desires everyone to follow her on Instagram so that the number of her followers increases.

When the host asked her to name a Hollywood celebrity who she wanted as her follower, she picked Tom Cruise because she saw his hit film ‘Top Gun‘.

Moreover, she also revealed that people used to call her after mistaking her for fellow celebrity Mahira Khan. She recalled that a person called her and said she had a child unbeknownst to everyone.

However, the actress told the person that it was Mahira Khan’s child.

Maira Khan said that women can take care of their houses and understand others’ feelings and situations better than men.

On the acting front, Maira Khan has proved herself as one of the most diverse actors.

She has worked in hit dramas ‘Jaise Jante Nahi,’ ‘Tum Kahan Hum Kahan,’ ‘Riyasat,’ ‘Sun Leyna,’ ‘Kinara,’ ‘Kaisi Hain Dooriyan,’ ‘Mehman,’ ‘Babban Khala Ki Betiyann,’ ‘Jalan,’ ‘Mujhay Vida Kar‘ and ‘Mein Hari Piya.’

