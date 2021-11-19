Maira Khan’s latest pictures go viral

Actor Maira Khan took social media by storm by sharing her latest pictures that went viral.

The pictures got thousands of likes from the netizens including celebrities Hira Mani and Sumbul Iqbal Khattak.

The celebrity star tagged Hira Mani in the post who then replied with heart eyes emoji. Moreover, Sumbul Iqbal Khattak commented with a fire emoji.

Earlier, the actor spent quality time in Europe and shared the pictures of her trip on the photo and video-sharing social media application.

The actor posted pictures of her in France and Spain and the netizens are complimenting her beautiful pictures taken from exotic locations. Here are the pictures.

She has a big fanbase on social media with at least 246,000 followers on her photo and video-sharing social media application profile. The actor keeps the fans updated with the images of her work in projects and photoshoots.

Maira Khan has been praised for her sublime performances in hit projects namely Cheekh and Mein Hari Piya.

The actor has worked alongside a star-studded group of stars in Cheekh namely Bilal Abbas Khan, Saba Qamar, Aijaz Aslam, Emmad Irfani and Ushna Shah.

