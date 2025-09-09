Funeral prayer of Major Adnan Aslam Shaheed offered in Chaklala: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayers of Major Adnan Aslam Shaheed (Resident of Rawalpindi), who embraced martyrdom while undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital, were held at Chaklala, Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, the 31-year-old officer gallantly fought the Indian proxy Fitna al Khawarij during their cowardly attack in Bannu on 2 September 2025.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Defence Minister, Information Minister, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir NI (M), HJ, (COAS), serving Military and Civil Officers, and relatives of the Shaheed attended the funeral. Major Adnan Aslam embraced shahadat with unflinching bravery, leading his men from the front.

Honoring the bravery of the officer, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that today we have lost a valiant son of the soil whose courage and sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation’s heart. He represents the best of Pakistan: unwavering resolve, love for the homeland, and an unbreakable spirit of sacrifice, ISPR said.

“Major Adnan’s martyrdom is a testimony that the Armed Forces of Pakistan remain resolute in our mission to root out terrorism in all its forms”, the statement added.

The officer will be laid to rest in his hometown with full military honours.