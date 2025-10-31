Major blackout: Disney channels lose Youtube licenses

Viewers of Youtube TV woke up to a major disruption on Tuesday as popular Disney-owned networks, including ESPN, ABC, FX, National Geographic and the Disney Channel, vanished from the streaming service following the expiration of their licensing agreement.

The blackout stems from unsuccessful negotiations between Alphabet-owned YouTube TV and The Walt Disney Company, leaving millions of subscribers without access to live sports broadcasts, prime time shows and family-oriented programming. YouTube TV stated that Disney’s proposed terms “would have disadvantaged subscribers by significantly increasing the price of the service”, while Disney countered that the platform is attempting to “bypass the standard deals it has with other distributors”.

Frustrated fans took to social media, voicing disappointment over missing key events like college football games and ongoing series. Some have already switched to rival streaming options such as Hulu+ Live TV (ironically co-owned by Disney) or traditional cable providers to regain access.

We know how disruptive it is to lose channels you enjoy, and we’re committed to continuing to work with Disney to reach an agreement. If their content is unavailable for an extended period of time, we’ll offer our members a $20 credit. For updates, visit https://t.co/fn10CU7gfP. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) October 31, 2025

In response, YouTube TV announced it will issue credits to affected subscribers if the outage persists beyond a few days, although no timeline for resolution has been provided. This dispute underscores broader tensions in the streaming wars, where escalating carriage fees and content rights continue to challenge the shift from to digital platforms. Similar blackouts have plagued the industry in recent years, including past ESPN disputes with other services.