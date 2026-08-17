Major gas reserve recovered

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has discovered major gas reserves at the Dolphin X-1 well.

The gas reserve was found in the Sujawal district of Sindh, the company stated in an official declaration.

The well, Dolphin X-1, will yield approximately 942,000 cubic feet of gas daily, while the company also reported an initial daily production of 94 barrels of condensate.

However, after acid testing, no further condensate was found, and within 24 hours, condensate production dropped to 46 barrels per day.

The company noted that drilling operations for the well began on April 17 of this year, reaching a depth of 3,850 meters.

PPL expressed optimism that the latest discovery at Dolphin X-1 will open up a new exploration frontier.