Major reshuffle expected in Punjab Cabinet, top bureaucracy: sources

LAHORE: A major reshuffle expected in provincial cabinet and top bureaucracy of Punjab with four ministers are likely to see change in their portfolios, quoting sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources, senior provincial minister Aleem Khan, Ansar Majeed, Hafiz Mumtaz and Noman Langarial are likely to be given another portfolio, in result of the upcoming reshuffle in the cabinet of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“Apart of the reshuffle in cabinet, Punjab’s chief secretary and I.G. Police are also expected to be transferred,” sources said. “The issue has been taken with the federal government”.

The names of various federal secretaries have been under consideration for an expected replacement to the incumbent chief secretary of Punjab, sources said.

“The names of Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and Yousuf Naseem have been in consideration for the top office of Punjab’s bureaucratic hierarchy, while the names of Mohsin Butt, Aamir Zulfiqar and A.D. Khawaja have been under consideration for the top slot of Punjab Police,” according to sources. “Rao Sardar, a Grade-21 officer has also been in the good books of the chief minister of Punjab”, the sources added.