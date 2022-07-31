Major reshuffles in Punjab police as AIG CTD replaced

LAHORE: Major reshuffle in Punjab police has occurred after the provincial authorities have recommended replacements for Additional IG CTD and regional police officers (RPOs), ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued today, the provincial government has recommended to replace AIG CTD Waseem Ahmed Sial with incumbent RPO Sargodha Imran Mahmood while DIG Azhar Akram will be posted as RPO Sargodha.

Faisal Ali Raja will be posted DIG Intelligence Branch while other appointments included Afzal Mahmood Butt as DIG VIP Security Special Branch, Capt (retd) Sohail as DIG CTD and Afzal Kousar as DIG Operations.

On July 22, the Punjab government appointed Faisal Shahkar as new provincial Inspector General (IG) shortly after Rao Sardar refused to continue serving ahead of Punjab chief minister (CM) election.

According to the notifications issued by Establishment Division, Rao Sardar Ali Khan was replaced with Faisal Shahkar. Rao Sardar was appointed as Pakistan Railways inspector general with immediate effect.

Read More: Punjab CS seeks transfer of services to centre

The appointment came after top-ranking government officials — IG Punjab and Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal — refused to continue serving on their post. AD Khawaja, Faisal Shahkar and Inam Ghani were strong contenders for the IG Punjab post.

Later, Punjab government appointed Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore, replacing Bilal Siddique Kamyana who was transferred to the Centre soon after Parvez Elahi was elected as chief minister Punjab.

The BPS-21 officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has previously served as CCPO Lahore and took strong action against criminal elements during his tenure.

On July 27, hours after Parvez Elahi took oath as chief minister Punjab, the federal government removed CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana.

