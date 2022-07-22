Punjab CS seeks transfer of services to centre

LAHORE: After excuse from the Punjab IG from rendering his services, the provincial chief secretary has also excused from working and requested to transfer his services to the federal government, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

The provincial top bureaucracy seems uneasy due to the expected change of Punjab’s CM as the election will take place in Punjab Assembly for the new leader of the house, later in the evening. Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal has requested the Punjab government to transfer his services to the federal government.

Read more: IG Punjab refuses to work ahead of crucial CM Punjab election

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali refused to further perform his duties ahead of a crucial vote in Punjab Assembly to elect the new chief minister.

The PTI and PML-Q alliance has a majority in the house with the support of 188 members and if all goes well, Parvez Elahi would be elected the chief minister.

The federal government has decided to change the IG Punjab and the names being mulled over for the fresh appointment included AD Khawaja, Faisal Shahkar, and Inam Ghani.

