Major, sepoy martyred, six Khawarij gunned down in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

Pakistan Army Major and a sepoy embraced martyrdom, while six Khawarij were gunned down by security forces during North Waziristan Intelligence Based Operation (IBO), ARY News reported, quoting ISPR.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the intelligence-based operation was conducted in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the conduct of operation, troops effectively engaged the Khawarij location and resultantly, six Khwarij were gunned down.

Meanwhile, Major Hamza Israr, 29, and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, 26, were martyred in the gunfight with the Khawarij.

Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other Khawarji found in the area.

The ISPR further said that the security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve.

Earlier, Pakistan Army sepoy embraced martyrdom as security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Pak-Afghan border and killed four terrorists.

“The movement of a group of Khawarij, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pak-Afghan border, was picked up by the security forces in the Rajgal area of District Khyber,” the ISPR stated.

It added the security forces effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate the Pak-afghan border, resultantly, four Khawarij were killed.

