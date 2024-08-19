Major setback for Pakistan ahead of Bangladesh Test series

Pakistan on Monday faced a major setback ahead of their Test series against Bangladesh, slated to begin on August 21.

Right-arm fast bowler Aamir Jamal has been released from Pakistan’s Test squad for the Test series against Bangladesh.

Aamir was initially included in the Test squad pending a fitness clearance.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has advised him to focus on recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

“Right-arm fast bowler Aamir Jamal has been released from the Test squad ahead of the series against Bangladesh. Aamir, who was earlier included in the squad subject to fitness clearance, has been advised to work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Aamir is recovering from a back injury which he sustained while playing county cricket this year,” the statement read.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced shifting the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

In a statement on Sunday, the PCB said that the decision was taken owing to the ongoing construction and renovation works being done at the National Bank Stadium Karachi.

“Given that construction must continue uninterrupted to ensure the venue is operationally ready for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB, after consulting all stakeholders and reviewing operational and logistical matters, has decided to hold both Tests in Rawalpindi, as per the PCB’s statement.

Pakistan’s Test squad: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh’s Test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), n Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Syed Khaled Ahmed.