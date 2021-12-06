Nation remembers Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed on his 50th martyrdom day

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has paid tribute to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on martyrdom anniversary, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), ARY News reported on Monday.

On his 50th martyrdom anniversary, we pay tribute to Maj Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, NH, a most gallant officer who received SJ in 1965 & NH during 71 War for heroic action @ Sulemanki Sector. His supreme sacrifice reminds us that no cause is nobler than defence of the motherland — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 5, 2021

Major Shabbir Sharif embraced martyrdom on 6th December 1971, while defending the motherland in the Sulemanki Sector on the western front. He and his men destroyed four enemy tanks and held two Indian battalions at bay by killing 43 soldiers.

Major Shabbir Shaheed was posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Haider during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Major Shabbir Sharif was born on 28 April 1943 in Kunjah, Gujrat District. He was commissioned into the Frontier Force Regiment on 19 April 1964. He embraced martyrdom by a direct hit in the afternoon of 6 December 1971.

