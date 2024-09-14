FIA Anti-Corruption Wing Lahore’s all officers removed

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has removed all officers of its Anti-Corruption Wing in Lahore, signalling a major reshuffle within the department, ARY News reported.

According to an official notification, the deputy director of the FIA, along with several other key officers, has been relieved of their duties. The notification further said that three assistant directors have also been removed from their posts.

In addition, two inspectors, three sub-inspectors, and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) have been stripped of their positions. This move affects the entire Anti-Corruption Wing, which has now seen a complete overhaul of its leadership and staff.

All the removed officers have been transferred to the office of the Additional Director General (ADG) North in Islamabad for further assignment.

The decision to remove these officers follows growing concerns over the performance of the Anti-Corruption Wing and is being viewed as part of a broader strategy to reform the FIA’s operations. However, no specific reasons for the removal were mentioned in the notification.