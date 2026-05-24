SHIKARPUR: In a successful operation in the Kacha area of Shikarpur, the Sindh Police have safely recovered an 11-year-old girl who had been kidnapped from Peshawar. A high-profile robber was killed and several others were injured during the encounter, ARY News reported.

The target of the operation, 11-year-old Hoorain Saeed Pathan, was rescued unharmed.

During the intense exchange of fire, a key ringleader of the kidnappers, identified as Abdul Waheed (alias Mulla), was neutralized, while his accomplices sustained serious injuries. Later reports confirmed that a second robber, Yaseen Banglani, was also killed in the operation.

The crackdown was initiated on the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Javed Alam Odho, who has announced cash prizes and appreciation certificates for all members of the raiding police party.

The IGP had tasked Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shikarpur, Muhammad Kaleem, with ensuring the girl’s safe recovery after a post regarding her abduction went viral on social media.

The targeted operation in the Kot Shahu area of Kacha commenced on May 22, leading to the initial recovery of Jennifer Amir Masih—a Lahore resident who had been abducted after being lured with a fake job offer.

Following continued pressure, the police successfully rescued Hoorain on May 23.

The IGP Sindh highly commended the police officers, noting that their bravery, professional expertise, courage, and resilience in rescuing both girls were truly exemplary and worth praising.