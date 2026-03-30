Major US airports return to normal as TSA workers get paid

Major U.S. airports that suffered massive disruptions for weeks after 50,000 Transportation Security Administration security officers went ​unpaid since mid-February say operations are returning to normal.

Airports in Baltimore, Houston, New ‌York, New Orleans and Dallas, which have all experienced massive delays in recent weeks, all reported very short lines on Monday. The standoff brought chaos and in some cases security lines topping four ​hours, the longest in the TSA’s nearly 25-year history.

President Donald Trump signed an ​emergency directive on Friday ordering TSA workers to get paid despite ⁠a failure of Congress to end the 45-day-old partial government shutdown and the Homeland ​Security Department said workers are to be paid as soon as Monday.

Some workers reported on ​social media that paychecks arrived in their bank accounts early Monday.

Absences on Friday hit a high since the shutdown began with about 12.4% of workers not showing up, or 3,560 and massive lines ​were reported at many major airports. More than 500 airport security officers have quit ​since February.

More than a third of workers did not show on Friday at New York JFK. ‌Baltimore, Atlanta ⁠and New Orleans and 45% of workers did not show up Friday at Houston’s two airports.

Democrats in Congress have held up funding for DHS while demanding changes in rules governing its immigration operations, after agents in Minneapolis shot and killed U.S. citizens Renee Good ​and Alex Pretti.

Congressional Democrats ​had proposed funding ⁠TSA separately while negotiating over reforms on how Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents operate.

Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives ​on Friday rejected a bipartisan Senate compromise to end the six-week ​deadlock over ⁠DHS funding and passed a bill to fund all of DHS.

Airports are grappling with a school spring-break travel surge with about 5% higher volume than last year’s.

Hundreds of U.S. immigration ⁠agents ​and Homeland Security Investigations officers began deploying at 14 ​U.S. airports last week to aid security screening and the White House said they would remain in place ​until operations returned to normal.