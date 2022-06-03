Majority of Pakistanis want immediate elections, survey

ISLAMABAD: A majority of Pakistanis are in favour of immediate elections and have rejected the arguments made by the PML-N-led federal government to justify the increase in fuel price, ARY News reported on Friday.

This was the finding of an opinion survey conducted by renowned research institute Ipsos. According to the survey, 6 in 10 Pakistanis have rejected the arguments made by the federal government to justify petrol price’s hike.

The survey asked whether the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government should complete its full term or should announce mid-term elections? To which, 64 percent of Pakistanis opined in favour of immediate elections.

Over the justification of hike in petrol prices, 62 percent of Pakistanis rejected the PML-N’s argument and opined that there was no such compulsion and it could not be good for the country.

Meanwhile, 59 percent of the Pakistanis believe that , raising fuel prices at this point in time will further aggravate the problems of ordinary people.

A day earlier, the federal government increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre. After the hike, the price of petrol will be at Rs209.86, diesel at Rs204.15, and kerosene oil at Rs181.56.

This was the second such increase within a span of two weeks as the coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) raised the price of petrol by Rs30 per litre on May 26, the biggest increase in fuel price in the country’s history.

