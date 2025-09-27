Makena White: Jake Knapp mourns girlfriend’s death

Famously recognized PGA golfer Jake Knapp is mourning the loss of his two-year girlfriend, Makena White, who lost her life at age 28, describing her as generous in relation to others and filled with energy.

In this regard, Whites’ friend shared a post on Instagram page stating that she left this mortal world earlier this week. as. The news has not revealed how she left this world, and the PGA star opts not to disclose details.

“It’s an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time,” PGA star Knapp mentioned in comments his manager forwarded to The Associated Press.

“Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate,” Knapp said. “We shared so many unforgettable memories together, and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend. She had an incredible family and great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us,” Knapp continued.

It should be noted that Knapp, a laid-back California native who attended UCLA, won the Mexico Open in his first season on the PGA Tour last year.

Earlier this year, he shot 59 at the Cognizant Classic. White shared a photo of them from the competition, writing that it was their second year together and they were “watching you live out your dreams.”

On the other hand, days after Grammy-winner and Emmy-nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner died of accidental drowning, new details have emerged in ‘The Cosby Show’ actor’s tragic death.

American actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for playing Theodore ‘Theo’ Huxtable across the eight seasons of NBC’s sitcom ‘The Cosby Show’, passed away earlier this week, at the age of 54, during a family vacation in Costa Rica.

While his rep remained unavailable for comment, reports from authorities suggest that he was caught in a high current while swimming.