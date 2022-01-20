Makhdoom Tariq Mahmood appointed SAPM on overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appointed Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development.

A notification was also issued from the Cabinet Division confirming the appointment of the British-Pakistani businessman and politician.

“PM Imran Khan, in terms of Rule four of the Rules of Business 1973, has been pleased to appoint Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan, as special assistant to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development,” read the notification.

Earlier, Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan was serving as the vice-chairperson of Punjab overseas Pakistanis commission.

Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan is an acclaimed author, philanthropist a legal expert. Hassan holds a Master in Laws along with a Business degree from Northampton University, UK. With extensive insights on the global state of affairs, his books and articles examine the key developments determining the world’s future.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overseas Pakistanis position fell vacant after Zulfi Bukhari last year in May had resigned from his public office after an inquiry into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project alleged his involvement in corrupt practices.

