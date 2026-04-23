MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has warned that fines of up to SR100,000 will be imposed on anyone transporting holders of any type of visit visa into Makkah during the Hajj season, The Saudi Gazette reported on Thursday.

The ministry stated that the penalties will be enforced from the 1st of Dhu al-Qa’dah (April 19) until the 14th of Dhu al-Hijjah (May 31).

Officials clarified that the fine applies to individuals who transport visit visa holders to Makkah or the holy sites in violation of Hajj regulations.

In addition to the financial penalty, authorities may seek judicial confiscation of the vehicle used in the violation if it is owned by the transporter, an accomplice, or any participant involved.

The ministry urged the public to report violations of Hajj regulations by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 in other regions of the Kingdom.

It also assured that all reports will remain confidential and that no liability will fall on those reporting violations.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry announced a ban on expatriates entering Makkah without an official permit, effective April 13.

The measure is part of broader arrangements for this year’s Hajj season, aimed at ensuring the safety of pilgrims and facilitating the smooth performance of rituals under the slogan, “No Hajj without a permit.”

Under the new regulations, only expatriates with a residency permit (iqama) issued in Makkah, a valid Hajj permit, or an official work permit for the holy sites will be allowed entry into the city. Those without the required documentation will be turned back at security checkpoints at Makkah’s entry points.