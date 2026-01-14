Malaika Arora addresses Arjun Kapoor spilt and ‘mystery man’ in her life

Malaika Arora has finally spoken out on the persistent rumours about her love life following her breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor.

The 52-year-old actress addressed the speculation around the “mystery man” in her life during an appearance in a recent episode of The Namrata Zakaria Show on YouTube.

Reflecting on her past relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika said, “He is somebody who is so very important to me and someone who is such an integral part of my life. Whatever may be. I don’t really want to talk too much about my past or what my future may be… enough and more has been written about it. Enough and more has been splashed all over, kind of become a bit of a media feeding ground sort of space.”

When asked about being seen with a mystery man after her split, Malaika responded with characteristic humour.

“People like talking. If you are spotted with somebody, you go out, and it becomes a huge discussion. I don’t really want to give chatter unnecessarily, too much fuel. Every time I have stepped out, even if it’s a longtime friend, a gay friend, a married friend, an old friend, a manager or anybody, I am immediately linked to that person. My mother calls me and asks, ‘Who is this now, baby? Who are they talking about?’ It has just become laughable,” she admitted.

Malaika Arora was married to Arbaaz Khan for nearly two decades before their divorce in 2017. The former couple share a son, Arhaan. She began dating Arjun Kapoor in 2016, and while their relationship was widely covered, it was only recently that the split became public.