Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor To Call It Quits?

Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have allegedly parted ways after four years of being together, as per the reports.

Seems like all is not well in paradise for the celebrity couple, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor who has been in a relationship for the past four years, have decided to call it quits, reported by Indian media.

As per the details from an Indian publication, “It’s been more than six days, Malaika Arora hasn’t stepped out from her house. She has totally gone into isolation”.

A source close to Malaika has revealed to the news portal that she is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from the world for a while, whereas, Arjun Kapoor too hasn’t visited her even once in these days.

“Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor’s house for dinner. Rhea’s house is extremely close to Malaika’s house and despite that, he didn’t go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him”, mentioned the sources.

Despite being subjected to trolls due to the age gap between the two, the couple made their relationship public and is frequently spotted together at events and parties.

Last year when similar rumors were rife, the couple shut them with their captivating pictures from beach vacay to the Maldives.

