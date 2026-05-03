Malaika Arora slams age bias against women in movie industry

Prominent Indian actress Malaika Arora has publicly voiced her thoughts on the disparities in attractiveness and age norms between men and women in the film industry. In a recent interview, Malaika Arora brought attention to the ongoing criticism and scrutiny that female actors undergo as they age, according to Indian media.

Citing her 30-year film career, she stated that although beauty standards have evolved over time, society still views women more harshly regarding their age. The Bollywood actress noted that it is odd that women are frequently questioned about their age and attractiveness, whereas men are rarely subjected to the same line of questioning.

“Is it always expected of a woman to express whether she still feels attractive, or how she feels at this age? These kinds of scenarios are never deemed necessary for men,” she remarked.

For Malaika Arora, life is not merely about physical appearance. She emphasized that the real focus should be on one’s mental and emotional state. What matters most is what motivates a person to get out of bed every morning and pursue something new. Women do not just wake up to look good; they want to create something meaningful so that their children and families can be proud of them.

The actress further emphasized the need to shift the belief that a woman’s age should define her. She argued that comments such as “she looks great for her age” or “she is so fit at that age” should stop, questioning why age is always made a headline.

“I was me before, I am me today, and I will still feel strong and satisfied in twenty years,” she concluded.