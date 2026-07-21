LOWER DIR / UPPER DIR: Traders across Malakand Division, including the districts of Lower Dir, Upper Dir and Malakand, observed a complete shutter-down and wheel-jam strike on Tuesday to protest the proposed imposition of taxes in the region.

Markets and commercial centres remained closed in Batkhela, Dargai, Sakhakot, Wari, Akhagram, Kumrat, Thal, Dir Khas, Jagam, Barawal and Darora, while businesses across other parts of the division also suspended operations.

All business establishments, including medical stores, vegetable markets, butcher shops and private clinics, remained closed. Most private schools in Upper Dir also remained shut in support of the strike.

The strike call was given by the Malakand Trade Federation. Traders’ leaders demanded the immediate withdrawal of the proposed taxes, arguing that Malakand Division enjoys a constitutionally and legally recognised tax-exempt status. They said the economically underdeveloped region, which has also suffered from years of natural disasters, could not bear the burden of additional taxation.

The business community warned that the proposed taxes would negatively affect both traders and the general public.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council announced a boycott of court proceedings in protest against the proposed taxation. As a result, lawyers did not appear before subordinate courts across Malakand district during the day.

KP CM announces abolition of taxes in merged districts, Malakand

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi on Friday announced the abolition of all provincial taxes imposed in the merged districts (erstwhile FATA) and Malakand Division.

The announcement was made during a consultative meeting on the taxation issue held at the Chief Minister’s House. The meeting, chaired by the chief minister, was attended by political leaders, representatives of the business community and members of civil society.

The move comes amid growing opposition to the implementation of taxes in the merged districts and the Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA), where traders and residents have expressed concerns over their potential economic impact.