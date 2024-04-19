Malala Yousafzai to guest star in ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Season two

Nobel Peace Prize Winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai will guest star in season two of Peacock’s We Are Lady Parts, slated to release on May 30, international magazine Vulture reported.

The series, inspired by creator Nida Manzoor’s experiences and from the rich and diverse cultural collectives and artists in London, follows the Muslim punk band Lady Parts, featuring geeky Ph.D. student and lead guitarist Amina Hussain (Anjana Vasan) and fierce and enigmatic front-woman Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey).

Other actors include Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Aiysha Hart, Zaqi Ismail, and Shobu Kapoor.

The We Are Lady Parts pilot aired in 2018, before a full six-episode season 1 aired in 2021. With each member of the band being uniquely complex, the show explores friendship, familial obligations, and society’s expectations of women.

The first pictures for the new season of the critically acclaimed show dropped on Instagram, announcing that it will be released on May 30 on Peacock in the United States and on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom.

The show has also added a Nobel Prize winner to its ranks in the form of Malala Yousafzai, who will feature in a cameo role, as will comedian Meera Syal – all pointing to a bigger and more “galvanised” series.

According to Vulture report, there’s no official confirmation as to what she’ll be doing on the season, but the official summary says “a rival band threatens their delicate status quo.”

“Making season one of We Are Lady Parts was immense for me. It was a trial by fire, but I found my voice, my style and my confidence in creating this show,” said Manzoor.

“Most importantly, I found my tribe – from actors and crew to producers and studio execs. So, coming to season two, I was galvanized. The characters, the world, the tone – it was all there, established, and ready to go. Now it was time to turn things up to 11. I wanted to go bolder, sillier, darker and deeper and that is exactly what we strived to do.”

She added, “In season two, we explore the interior lives of each of the women in more depth. Each of them facing new, existential challenges with all the silliness, pratfalls and banter of season one.”

Speaking of the music, Nida Manzoor said that the music will also be “bigger too”

“The season overall asks the question of success. For a punk band – is fame, stadium shows and major record deals the answer? I wanted to explore the uncomfortable tension between art and commerce and ask how much compromise is too much”.