35.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 21, 2023
- Advertisement -

Malaria outbreak hits Dadu, three die in 7 days

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

DADU: At least three kids died in a Malaria outbreak in Sindh’s Dadu, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting the Malaria programme in-charge.

The Malaria outbreak has badly hit Sindh’s Dadu district, which was affected by massive floods last year. Over 1,000 people have been confirmed battling Malaria with over 200 cases in the last 24 hours.

The residents are finding it difficult in getting medicines to treat their loved ones.

According to the District Malaria program in-charge, the authorities have been informed about the shortage of the medicines essential to treating the mosquito-borne disease.

It may be noted that last year, 12 flood-hit districts were declared ‘sensitive’ for Malaria, according to the sources within the National Institute of Health.

Sources said Khairpur, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushehro Feroze, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Qambar, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Larkana, Shikarpur and Dadu are sensitive in the wake of Malaria disease outbreak.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.