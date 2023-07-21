Malaria outbreak hits Dadu, three die in 7 days

DADU: At least three kids died in a Malaria outbreak in Sindh’s Dadu, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting the Malaria programme in-charge.

The Malaria outbreak has badly hit Sindh’s Dadu district, which was affected by massive floods last year. Over 1,000 people have been confirmed battling Malaria with over 200 cases in the last 24 hours.

The residents are finding it difficult in getting medicines to treat their loved ones.

According to the District Malaria program in-charge, the authorities have been informed about the shortage of the medicines essential to treating the mosquito-borne disease.

It may be noted that last year, 12 flood-hit districts were declared ‘sensitive’ for Malaria, according to the sources within the National Institute of Health.

Sources said Khairpur, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushehro Feroze, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Qambar, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Larkana, Shikarpur and Dadu are sensitive in the wake of Malaria disease outbreak.