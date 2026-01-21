Malavika Mohanan reflects on Indian film industry's evolution

The Indian film industry has evolved enough to see female led big budget films as a common thing, said Malavika Mohanan.

In an interview with News 18, Malavika Mohanan elaborated on this gap and revealed how a lot of producers and actors think that female-led movies are not that much liked by audiences and thus are reluctant to choose a woman as the lead in a high-budget movie.

On the question of why so few people have come to support big-budget films starring women, Malavika stated, “What a lot of male producers and actors have said in the past is that if there’s a female-led film, it won’t have that sort of pull, which is why they can’t invest more than ‘x’ amount in it. That’s why very few people have bet on a big-budget film led by a female star. Only a handful of such films have been made”.

She added, “Lokah was a big-budget film compared to Malayalam film industry standards. It was headlined by Kalyani, a relatively young woman actor. The film happened because its producers bet on it on its content. They had faith in Kalyani that she would be able to carry it off. It went on to make so much money at the box office. It’s just that not enough producers dare to place a woman in this kind of high-budget film. Such films are usually headlined by a male protagonist.”