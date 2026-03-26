Malaysia offers full support to Pakistan's US-Iran peace efforts

Malaysia has offered its full support to Pakistan’s peace efforts aimed at ending the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East.

The offer was made by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the Prime Minister thanked the Malaysian Prime Minister and assured him that Pakistan would continue its sincere and genuine efforts in de-escalating the prevailing situation in the region.

Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his deep appreciation to the Malaysian Prime Minister for his strong message of support for Pakistan’s leadership and endorsement of Pakistan-led mediation efforts to end the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East.

He then briefed the Malaysian prime minister on the latest diplomatic efforts, including his discussions with leaders of brotherly Gulf countries and Iran, to bring the U.S. and Iran to the negotiating table.

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While appreciating Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his outstanding leadership, the Malaysian Prime Minister also apprised him of his own conversations with various world leaders, wherein, he had also emphasized upon the immediate need to end the Middle East war.

Both sides also exchanged Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and prayed for unity and progress of the Ummah. Both the leaders agreed to remain in touch.