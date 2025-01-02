Malaysia visa from Pakistan, fee update for January 2025

Malaysia, a Southeast Asian country known for its vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and lush rainforests, has become a top destination for tourists worldwide.

With its unique blend of bustling cities, historic landmarks, and natural wonders, Malaysia offers an unforgettable experience for travelers.

Malaysia is an excellent place for Pakistani nationals looking to go to a foreign country on a budget.

Malaysia Visa Fee from Pakistan for January 2025

For Pakistani citizens planning to visit Malaysia, it is essential to obtain a visit visa before arrival, as they will be denied entry without it. The Malaysian government offers e-visas with a validity of six months, which can be applied for online.

To apply for a Malaysia visit visa, Pakistani citizens will need to provide the following documents:

Passport

Digital copy of the passport’s biographical information page

Passport-size photo of the applicant

Hotel reservation or proof of accommodation

Return ticket

Proof of funds for the duration of the trip to Malaysia

The fee for an e-visa for tourists stands at 20 Malaysian Ringgit, which is equivalent to Rs1,232 as of January 2, 2025.

Additionally, applicants will need to pay a visa processing fee of 105 Ringgit, along with service charges. The e-Visa processing fee can be paid using a valid debit or credit card.

