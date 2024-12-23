Italy Schengen Visa fees in Pakistan – December 2024

Italy, a land of rich culture, breathtaking landscapes, and delectable cuisine, is a magnet for tourists worldwide and Pakistani travellers have to obtain a short-term Schengen visa to explore this European gem.

Before applying, it’s essential to understand the requirements and regulations set by the Schengen States.

When applying for a tourist visa, providing evidence of sufficient funds is crucial. A bank statement, no more than 30 days old, must demonstrate the applicant’s financial resources for their stay in Italy.

There are different types of Schengen visa inculding Type A, Type B, Type C and Type D.

Type C visa is obtained for a short stay in any of the Schengen Area countries, however, its validity is limited to 90 days.

The duration of the allowed visit is indicated on the visa, depending on the purpose of the travel, this visa is further categorized in single entry double and multiple entry.

With effect from January 2024, Italy has fixed the fee for Type C Schengen Visa at 90 euros or Rs27,450 for adult applicants in Pakistan. However, the fee will be Rs13,730 or 45 euros for minors aged between 6 to 12.

Type D is a national visa issued in special cases for the purposes of study, stay or work in a Schengen Area country.

Italy embassy has fixed the fee for Type D visa in Pakistan at Rs35,380 or 116 euros.

To ensure a smooth application process, Pakistani tourists must submit their visa application to the Consulate of the country they intend to visit first.

If planning to visit multiple Schengen States with equal-length stays, the application should be lodged at the Consulate of the country whose external borders will be crossed first when entering the Schengen area.