Important update for Pakistanis seeking Italy Schengen visa

Italy, a land of rich culture, breathtaking landscapes, and delectable cuisine, is a magnet for tourists worldwide.

For Pakistani travelers, a short-term Schengen visa is mandatory to explore this European gem.

Before applying, it’s essential to understand the requirements and regulations set by the Schengen States.

When applying for a tourist visa, providing evidence of sufficient funds is crucial. A bank statement, no more than 30 days old, must demonstrate the applicant’s financial resources for their stay in Italy.

The required daily amount for a stay exceeding 20 days is approximately 28 Euros, which translates to around Rs. 258,594 for a 30-day trip, based on the current exchange rate (1 Euro = Rs. 307.85 as of August 11, 2024).

To ensure a smooth application process, Pakistani tourists must submit their visa application to the Consulate of the country they intend to visit first.

If planning to visit multiple Schengen States with equal-length stays, the application should be lodged at the Consulate of the country whose external borders will be crossed first when entering the Schengen area.