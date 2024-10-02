Malaysian PM arrives ﻿in Pakistan for three-day visit to bolster ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday received Malaysian Premier Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is undertaking a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

Upon his arrival at the airport, children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to the Malaysian Premier. He was also given a static guard of honour while 21-gun boomed in the background as a gesture of warm welcome.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and members of the federal cabinet were also present to welcome the visiting dignitary.

The Malaysian prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation. During his stay, he will hold meetings with the leadership of Pakistan.

PM Anwar Ibrahim is undertaking the official visit at the invitation of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia ties in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, halal industry, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

They will also discuss regional and global developments.

“Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture and faith. This visit provides an important opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia relations,” the Foreign Office said in an earlier press release.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on welcomed Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan on his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They discussed areas of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia and preparations for the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister to Pakistan.