Malaysian PM set to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim will rach Pakistan on Wednesday on a three-day official visit, foreign office said.

The Malaysian premier is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and senior officials.

During the visit, he will hold meetings with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia ties in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, halal industry, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

They will also discuss regional and global developments.

“Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture and faith. This visit provides an important opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia relations, a statement issued by foreign office read.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar met with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan in which they reviewed the broad range of relations with a special focus on enhancing trade and investment ties.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) being held here, two sides agreed to hold the next round of Joint Ministerial Commission meeting in Islamabad during the year.

In the Joint Ministerial Commission meeting, the two sides will study the markets and take full advantage of the opportunities offered in various sectors for tangible economic outcomes, according to a press release.

Discussing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the two sides emphasized the immediate cessation of hostilities and called for providing urgent humanitarian relief to Palestinians.