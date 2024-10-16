web analytics
Malaysia's 99-year-old ex-PM Mahathir in hospital again: aide

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

Malaysia’s nearly 100-year-old former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been hospitalised for a respiratory infection, his aide told AFP Wednesday.

The two-time former prime minister was last hospitalised in July for “continuous coughing”.

On Wednesday his aide said he was admitted to the National Heart Institute on Tuesday morning.

“The reason as stated by the hospital was for ‘lower respiratory tract infection’,” Sufi Yusoff said.

“He is expected to be receiving treatment for the next few days.”

Mahathir just turned 99 in July.

He has suffered several heart problems in recent years and underwent bypass surgeries.

Besides his July hospitalisation, he also spent nearly three months in hospital earlier this year.

Mahathir has been dubbed the world’s oldest serving leader after helming office twice, first holding the position as the Southeast Asian country’s fourth national leader from 1981 until 2003.

