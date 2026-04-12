Malcolm in the Middle returns with cast after 20 years

Malcolm in the Middle recently made TV history. After 20 years apart, the original cast of the cherished sitcom reunited for a four-episode revival that debuted on Hulu on April 10. Nearly all of the original performers returned. A dysfunctional family is always hilarious, as evidenced by what fans are calling the most anticipated reunion ever.

Frankie Muniz, who plays Malcolm, said it was “amazing and surreal” to return to the set. He noted that stepping back into the famous home after 20 years brought back memories he hadn’t anticipated. Bryan Cranston, returning as Hal, likened the reunion to finding a chest of priceless objects in an attic, where each item sparked a connection despite the passage of time. Jane Kaczmarek added that the reconstructed set brought back vivid memories from the seven seasons of the original series.

The original program, which pioneered the single-camera sitcom concept, ended in 2006. Muniz’s return was particularly significant after more than two decades of fans telling him how much the show influenced their lives. Cranston remarked that reuniting with the same writers, actors, and creative vision that made the original show a seven-time Emmy winner was a blessing.

The revival of Malcolm in the Middle begins nearly 20 years after the series finale. Malcolm is now a happy, prosperous adult, parenting his teenage daughter, Leah, and managing a food charity. To maintain this tranquil life, he has purposefully distanced himself from his turbulent family and has a devoted partner, Tristan. However, when Hal and Lois knock on his door to insist he attend their milestone anniversary celebration, his carefully constructed stability is threatened, pulling him back into the family’s orbit.

Muniz explained that this development is the central theme of the narrative. As a child, Malcolm blamed his family for holding him back, but as an adult, he begins to understand that the pressure he experienced actually shaped him into a diligent, committed partner and father. The four episodes investigate the potential for transforming once-suffocating family ties into something worthwhile.

Erik Per Sullivan, who originally played Dewey, declined to return. Jane Kaczmarek noted that Sullivan retired from acting in 2010 and is now a Harvard graduate student; he prioritized his academic career despite being offered a substantial salary for the revival. The role of Dewey, now a musician mostly seen via video calls, is played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark. Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, and Emy Coligado returned as Francis, Reese, and Piama, respectively.