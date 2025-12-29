Malcolm in the Middle is back: Hulu drops first trailer for “Life’s Still Unfair”

Malcolm in the Middle is officially back. Hulu has revealed the first trailer for the new four-part event, titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, along with a premiere date set for April 10.

The trailer follows grown-up Malcolm, now a father, as he reunites with his family after avoiding them for more than a decade. His daughter becomes part of the story, adding a fresh layer to the familiar family chaos.

Fans will immediately recognize Malcolm’s struggle to balance his relatively calm life with the pandemonium of his parents, Hal and Lois. The family dynamic, of course, pulls him back in when his parents insist he attend their 40th wedding anniversary party.

As expected, things quickly spiral into comedic disorder, a hallmark of Malcolm in the Middle.

Nearly the entire original cast is returning for this revival, which will excite longtime viewers of Malcolm in the Middle. Frankie Muniz reprises his role as Malcolm, joined by Bryan Cranston as Hal and Jane Kaczmarek as Lois. Chris Kennedy Masterson, Justin Berfield, and Emy Coligado also return.

Caleb Ellsworth-Clark steps into the role of Dewey, while newcomers including Keeley Karsten, Vaughan Murrae, and Kiana Madeira bring new energy to the show.

Linwood Boomer, the creator of the original Malcolm in the Middle, is back as writer and executive producer. He is joined by a team of executive producers including Cranston, Tracy Katsky, Gail Berman, and the New Regency team of Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Natalie Lehmann.

Ken Kwapis directs all four episodes and serves as an executive producer, with Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye as co-executive producers. The series is produced under Disney Branded Television and 20th Television.

The Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair trailer captures the familiar humor and chaotic energy that made Malcolm in the Middle a cultural touchstone in the early 2000s. It emphasizes the balance between Malcolm’s attempts to live a peaceful life and the unavoidable pull of family, showing that no matter how much he tries, life in the middle is never quiet for long.

For fans who grew up with Malcolm in the Middle, this revival promises both nostalgia and fresh comedy, blending old characters with new storylines. The series serves as a reminder of why Malcolm in the Middle resonated with audiences for seven seasons, combining heartfelt family moments with the kind of unpredictable chaos only a show like this could deliver.

The premiere of Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair is set for April 10, giving fans a chance to see how Malcolm, his family, and now a new generation navigate life’s absurdities—all in the inimitable style of Malcolm.