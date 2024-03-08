Malik Shehzad takes oath as LHC CJ

LAHORE: Justice Malik Shehzad on Friday took oath as the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice in a ceremony held at the Governor’s House here on Friday.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to the newly-appointed chief justice at the Governor’s House. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also attended the ceremony.

Supreme Court Justice (retd) Khalilur Rehman Ramde, Justice (retd) Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary, Lahore High Court Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, Justice Miss Alia Neelum also participated in the ceremony.

چیف جسٹس لاہور ہائیکورٹ کی تقریب حلف برداری وزیر اعلی پنجاب مریم نوازشریف اور گورنر پنجاب انجینیئر بلیغ الرحمن شریک۔ pic.twitter.com/NijJYtQYcB — PMLN (@pmln_org) March 8, 2024

After taking oath, Chief Justice Malik Shehzad reached the LHC where guard of honour was presented to him as per tradition.

It should be noted that President Arif Alvi had approved the appointment of Justice Malik Shehzad as the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court.