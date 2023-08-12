27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Malir expressway construction: SHC adjourns hearing till August 23

KARACHI: An application, challenging the Sindh Environmental Tribunal ruling regarding the Malir Expressway, was heard in Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the petitioner filed a case against the construction of the Malir Expressway, claiming that this project will damage the natural environment and demanding to declare the permissions for the construction of the Malir Expressway ‘illegal’.

The Government Advocate stated that the appeal is understood to be filed against the judgment of the Sindh Environmental Tribunal ruling but the judgment against which the plea has been filed has not been mentioned.

The petitioner sought time to amend the appeal, after which the court adjourned the hearing of the case till August 23.

