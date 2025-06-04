Malir Jailbreak: 27 fleeing inmates arrested, 111 at large

KARACHI: Malir Jail officials on Wednesday said that 27 more inmates have been arrested and still 111 prisoners have been at large.

Over 200 prisoners escaped in a jailbreak incident, 105 of them rearrested by the police in operations or sent back them by their families to the jail.

Still 111 prisoners have been at large, and a search operation has been ongoing for their arrest including police raids at their homes.

Jail authorities said that the jailbreak case has been registered at Shah Latif Town police station.

“Those returning voluntarily will be dealt with leniently,” jail officials said.

Police department has constituted separate teams for arrest of the fleeing prisoners.

“Two SMGs snatched by the prisoners have not been recovered so far and the prisoners who snatched arms, have also not been identified,” police officials said.

Police said that scores of escaped inmates have been returned back to jail by their families.

An investigation team collecting evidence of the incident from Malir Jail barracks, offices and other spots. Prisoners also being inquired about snatching of arms, officials said.

“There are problems in investigation due to absence of the CCTV cameras,” officials said.

Investigation team has also recorded statements of the jail staff.

The Sindh government yesterday relieved the IG Jails Sindh from his duty and suspended the DIG Jails and the Malir Jail Superintendent after escape of 216 inmates from the jail.

Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Memon said on Tuesday that an inquiry committee has been constituted to inquire into the jailbreak.

“The government has taken decision that if fugitive prisoners will surrender within 24 hours, they will be dealt with leniently. Those who will not surrender within stipulated time will be punished under the jailbreak laws and be awarded seven years jail term”, Sindh’s minister said.

An inmate, identified as Tahir Khan, was killed while attempting to flee. Twelve inmates were injured during the incident and received medical treatment at hospital.

The report paints a troubling picture of the scale of the jailbreak and the challenges facing prison security in Karachi.