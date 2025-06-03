Malir Jailbreak: Initial report confirms 138 inmates still at large

KARACHI: A preliminary investigation into the recent jailbreak at Malir Jail has confirmed that 138 inmates remain at large, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a report submitted to the Inspector General of Prisons, chaos began at 12:05 AM at Malir Jail, when inmates initiated a disturbance. Prison staff attempted to regain control, but the situation escalated rapidly.

A significant number of prisoners began vandalizing various sections of the facility. In Circle No. 4, inmates broke doors and metal grills, while thousands of others carried out extensive damage in different barracks of Circles 2 and 5.

The report also highlights destruction within administrative areas, including the E-Court, CPLC, and CRO offices.

By 1:00 AM, a total of 216 prisoners had managed to escape, though 78 were subsequently apprehended and brought back into custody, the report further stated.

Additionally, 12 inmates were injured during the incident and are currently receiving medical treatment. One inmate, identified as Tahir Khan, was killed while attempting to flee.

The report paints a troubling picture of the scale of the jailbreak and the challenges facing prison security in Karachi.