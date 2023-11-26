Mall road closed to all traffic

LAHORE: In a strategic move to combat the challenges posed by smog, the Punjab government has announced the closure of Mall Road Lahore to all vehicular traffic on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The decision, effective immediately, aims to promote sustainable and eco-friendly transportation alternatives to address the region’s air quality concerns.

Capt (R) Mustansar Feroze, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore, emphasized the significance of the weekly closure, exclusively allowing access to cyclists and pedestrians.

It is pertinent to mention here that the proactive measure aligns with the Punjab government’s commitment to tackling smog-related issues. It not only enhances air quality but also promotes a healthier environment.

The government further urged the citizens to participate in this weekly initiative, choosing cycling or walking along Mall Road, as part of a broader effort to raise awareness about the environmental impact of conventional transportation.

Earlier this month, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed authorities to implement a smog emergency in the provincial capital, in order to address the persisting issue of smog.

According to the details, the court directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to be involved in the smog emergency response.

The court has decided that Commissioner Lahore and other officials to personally visit schools and colleges to raise awareness among the students.