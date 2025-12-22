Mallika Sherawat's White House Appearance Draws Fan Attention

Mallika Sherawat, the Indian actress known for her bold roles in Bollywood, shared photos and videos from a White House Christmas reception attended by US President Donald Trump, offering fans a glimpse into the exclusive holiday event.

One of the White House’s most private social gatherings, the annual Christmas reception is held in Washington, DC, with invitations extended to a select group of individuals from various fields.

Mallika Sherawat posted pictures on Instagram showing herself posing outside the White House and at its entrance from the evening event.

The Pyaar Ke Side Effects star captioned her post: “Being invited to the White House Christmas dinner feels completely surreal—grateful #whitehouse #xmasdinner.”

In the images, the 49-year-old actress is seen wearing a pink-ombre slip dress paired with a fur jacket. She also shared a video of President Trump addressing the guests, along with photos of the formal invitation.

Shortly after posting, the update attracted significant attention, with many fans praising her elegant look and others expressing curiosity about how she secured an invite to the exclusive event.

In the comments, one fan wrote: “Congrats! How did you get invited? I’m curious.” Another added: “This is so cool; you got the opportunity to go to the White House.”

It is worth noting that Mallika Sherawat rose to fame in the mid-2000s with hits like Khwahish, Murder, and Pyaar Ke Side Effects.

She later appeared in international projects such as Hisss and The Myth, with her most recent role in the 2024 film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.