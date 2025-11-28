MAMA 2025 under fire after fatal residential blaze in Hong Kong

The upcoming 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) is scheduled for November 28 and 29 at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium, are under scrutiny following a devastating residential fire that has resulted in at least 128 fatalities.

The tragic blaze broke out at Wang Fuk Court in the Tai Po district just two days before the K-pop event.

With 79 individuals injured and 89 bodies yet to be identified, this incident is now regarded as one of Hong Kong’s most severe urban disasters in recent years.

In light of the tragedy, the city’s fire alarm was elevated to its highest level, leading to the suspension of major public activities, including those tied to the upcoming Legislative Council election.

As the rescue continues, an online debate has emerged regarding the appropriateness of a glamorous awards ceremony taking place just 20 kilometers from the disaster site. Many expressed their concerns, with one commenter saying, “The city has just experienced such a tragedy, and now there’s going to be a group of foreigners partying and celebrating.

The entire situation feels deeply somber”. Another user indicated that they would understand if the event were canceled, prioritising their identity as a Hong Konger over that of a K-pop fan.

On the otherhand, some argued that if the event were canceled, the organizers could face substantial financial consequences, including compensation claims and losses related to production and artist schedules.

Despite the backlash, organizers CJ ENM announced that the event will proceed as planned, with partial funding from the Hong Kong Tourism Board. In a statement, they expressed their “deepest condolences” and “heartfelt sympathy” for the victims’ families.

The event will feature a “Support Hong Kong” message and a moment of remembrance for those affected, alongside a commitment to donating for relief efforts. Organizers also noted that the ceremony would be reformatted to a more subdued tone in light of the recent tragedy.