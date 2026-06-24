Mamdani-backed candidates win New York Democratic primaries

WASHINGTON: Three candidates backed by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani won Democratic primary elections for seats in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday, according to US media projections.

Mamdani, 34, was swept to office in January on a wave of support for his Democratic socialist policies.

His improbable rise, which has earned him the title of “kingmaker” by American media, highlights the Democratic Party’s debate over a centrist or a leftist future, a key flashpoint ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Brad Lander, who served as the comptroller for the previous mayor, defeated two-term incumbent Daniel Goldman in New York’s 10th Congressional District, following a campaign focused on the Middle East war.

Lander called for an end to US military aid to Israel, while Goldman was backed by pro-Israel groups, including the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Adriano Espillat lost his bid for reelection to Darializa Avila Chevalier, a member of Mamdani’s Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) party, in the 13th Congressional District.

Avila Chevalier, who once helped organize pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University, has never held public office.

In the 7th Congressional District, Claire Valdez, another Mamdani-backed candidate, won against Antonio Reynoso for outgoing Nydia Velazquez’s seat.

John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg lost his bid to replace Jerry Nadler of the 12th Congressional District, who is retiring.

Schlossberg, 32, is seen as a progressive on the left of the Democratic Party and has vocally called for it to change.

He lost to Micah Lasher, a state assemblyman endorsed by Nadler. Mamdani had not backed any of the candidates in the race.