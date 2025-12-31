Mamdani's inauguration: New York, new year, new mayor

NEW YORK: Zohran Mamdani was a trailblazing candidate whom many in his city of 8 million — some with hope, some with trepidation — expect to be a disruptive New York mayor.

The democratic socialist’s plans for his first day in office on Thursday nod to his politics and priorities, without straying far from his predecessors with a sober official midnight oath-taking followed by a more celebratory ceremony in the afternoon.

New York law spells out that four-year mayoral terms start on the January 1 after elections. To avoid any ambiguity about who’s in charge of America’s most populous city, it has become a tradition to hold a small midnight swearing-in.

Mamdani has chosen as the site of his midnight oath the Old City Hall subway stop, which was decommissioned in the middle of the previous century and is accessible only a few times a year through guided tours.

The subway site, according to Mamdani’s transition team, reflects his “commitment to the working people who keep our city running every day.”

Mamdani, a 34-year-old former state lawmaker, promised a freeze on rents and free buses and childcare, building a campaign around affordability issues that some have seen as a path forward for his Democratic Party around the country ahead of midterm elections.

Mamdani inspired a record-breaking turnout of more than 2 million voters and took 50 percent, nearly 10 points ahead of Andrew Cuomo running as an independent and well ahead of Republican Curtis Sliwa.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who was among Mamdani’s earliest prominent backers, was to administer the midnight oath to Mamdani.

During the first administration of President Donald Trump, James began investigating his business practices in New York, resulting in a judge finding in 2024 that Trump fraudulently overstated his net worth to dupe lenders.

The Trump administration has targeted James during his second term, accusing her of mortgage fraud.

Grant Reeher, a Syracuse University political science professor, said the role James was to play in the inauguration sent a message to core supporters that Mamdani is “going to be independent of the president.”

INAUGURATION OF A NEW ERA

The Uganda-born Mamdani, who will be New York City’s first Muslim mayor, has been a sharp critic of Trump on issues such as immigration and said his differences with the president were numerous after a warm White House meeting.

But being sworn in by the state attorney general may say more about Mamdani’s political alliances than rivalries. In 2014 Bill de Blasio, whom Mamdani regards as the best New York City mayor of his lifetime, was sworn in privately by then-New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman at the start of the first of his two terms.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a progressive, Brooklyn-born Vermont senator whom Mamdani calls his inspiration, presided over de Blasio’s public inauguration ceremony in 2018 and will play a similar role for Mamdani.

Liberal Democratic U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is also on the inauguration ceremony agenda.