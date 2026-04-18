Mamma Mia 3: Amanda Seyfried drops a major update

Amanda Seyfried teased fans about her upcoming series Mamma Mia 3. According to her, it might be. She also revealed that it is her main goal.

On April 16, in an interview with Tiffany and Co. Blue Book Gala, the actress casually dropped the kind of update fans have been waiting years for: Mamma Mia 3 is still very much on her mind.

She further mentioned, “It’s just interesting that … it’ll happen. I know it’s going to happen. If there’s a need, you know”.

There’s still no official green light, but behind the scenes? Things are moving. Producer Judy Caymer previously confirmed that a script is already done. “Well, we know what we want to do with the movie, and it will happen.”

Even Seyfried’s Octet costars are getting in on the action. She laughed and said, “The girls in Octet were like, ‘Can we be in it?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ It’s great, actually”.

“One of them had an idea for us to dance with ribbons, and I thought, ‘That’s what it’s missing.’ … It’s just like what we used to do as kids…” As for whether she’d return as Sophie? Not optional. She also admitted earlier this year, “If I don’t get it, I will be p—ed. I really want to be in it, but I don’t know much else about it”.