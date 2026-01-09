Mammootty's Kalamkaval: South Indian Hit Draws from the Notorious Cyanide Mohan Case

Mammootty’s latest Malayalam thriller Kalamkaval (2025), directed by debutant Jithin K. Jose, has captivated audiences with its chilling portrayal of a serial killer. While the film blends fiction with real-life inspiration, its core modus operandi closely mirrors the infamous crimes of Cyanide Mohan (Mohan Kumar Vivekanand), one of India’s most notorious serial killers.

The Real-Life Horror of Cyanide Mohan

Between 2004 and 2009, Mohan Kumar, a former school teacher from Karnataka, preyed on vulnerable women seeking marriage. Posing as a charming suitor with aliases like “Vivek” or “Anil,” he lured victims with promises of love and matrimony. After gaining their trust, he raped them and administered cyanide-laced pills disguised as contraceptives. He then robbed their jewelry and staged the deaths as suicides or accidents. Police recovered evidence linking him to at least 20 murders, though he was accused in 25 cases. Arrested in 2009, Mohan was convicted in 20 instances, initially sentenced to death in several, later commuted to life imprisonment. His crimes shocked the nation, exposing how easily trust could be weaponized.

Kalamkaval’s Chilling Parallels

In Kalamkaval, Mammootty plays Stanley Das, a seemingly ordinary man whose deadly actions echo Cyanide Mohan’s tactics. The film reimagines the killer as a methodical predator who uses cyanide in a similar deceptive manner, targeting women in a calculated, low-profile way. Set in early-2000s Kanyakumari, the story unfolds as a tense cat-and-mouse game between the killer and a determined investigator (Vinayakan).

While director Jithin K. Jose has described the film as an amalgamation of multiple real-life crimes, the cyanide-based deception, fake promises of marriage, and robbery motive are unmistakable nods to Mohan’s pattern. Mammootty himself has acknowledged the connection, noting that his character “does use cyanide,” though he emphasized the film mixes real incidents with fiction. This creative license allows Kalamkaval to explore the psychology of a psychopath without glorifying the killer, focusing instead on the terror he inflicts and the pursuit that follows.

Why It Resonates

Mammootty’s performance has earned widespread praise for its intensity, transforming the superstar into a deeply unsettling antagonist. Critics highlight how the film avoids sensationalism, instead delivering a slow-burn thriller that forces viewers to confront uncomfortable truths about deception and vulnerability.

Kalamkaval serves as a stark reminder that some of cinema’s most gripping stories are rooted in real darkness. By drawing from the Cyanide Mohan case, the film not only entertains but also revives discussion about one of India’s most haunting true-crime episodes.